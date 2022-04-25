2023 Senate: APC stakeholders declare support for female aspirant





Stakeholders in All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi/Kotonkarfe, Lokoja and Kabba/Bunu Local Government Areas, have declared support for Chief Mrs Adedoyin Ibikunle Eshanumi, to represent Kogi West at the Senate in the 2023 general elections.

The stakeholders gave the assurance Monday when Eshanumi paid a consultation visit to the APC executives in Lokoja, Kabba, and Kotonkarfe.

In her remarks at the various APC secretariats in the three LGAs, Eshanumi said the visit was to consult with stakeholders in Kogi West and declare her intention to represent them at the red chambers of the National Assembly and solicit their support for the mandate.

While urging the delegates to encourage women’s participation in politics, she appealed to the people, especially, the women to rally round women candidates in the 2023 general elections.

”It is women that remember home, and mostly have the interest of the people at heart. Please, give women a chance, support me and I will not disappoint you,” she said.

In their separate comments, the three APC chairmen and other stakeholders commended Eshanumi for her courage to step out in 2019 and encouraged her to remain focused while making her intentions known to the people.

