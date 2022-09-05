2023: Senate President’s rival debunks withdrawal from senatorial race

The Yobe state Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bashir Machina, has debunked notice of withdrawal from the senatorial race.

A letter obtained by Blueprint, allegedly written by Machina and addressed to the APC National Chairman reads in part, “I write to notify you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress and my withdrawal from the Yobe North senatorial race.

“The decision was taken due to personal reasons relating to misunderstandings between I and the leadership of the APC in Yobe state. It’s my hope to reconcile issues in closed-door but unfortunately, I wasn’t opportuned to make it.”

Debunking the viral letter, Machina, said the letter was false and nothing on the content of the letter was true.

He said, “It is brought to my notice that some unscrupulous elements have forged my withdrawal letter out of mischief and blackmail.

“I want to state unequivocally that the purported letter was forged. I did not at any time withdraw nor resign from my party.”

He added, “I was shocked when I discovered that some persons concocted plans to mislead the public, particularly my supporters into believing that I have withdrawn.

“The discrepancies between the two dates especially between the date of writing the purported letter and the date it was receipt exposed the authors’ inadequacies and lack of sufficient administrative knowledge.”

