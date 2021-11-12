2023: Senator Bassey ‘declares for Cross River governorship race’

Baring any last minute change of mind, the Senator representing Cross River South in the Red Chamber and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Senator Gershom Bassey, would seek to take over from Gov Ben Ayade in 2023.

The Senator, who is yet to make official declaration of his desire to throw his hat into the rings, however gave indications that the rumour making the rounds in Calabar about his intention could however be true.

He made the disclosure in Calabar, Friday, while fielding questions from Journalists.

Asked on his views on the raging controversy about zoning the plum job to the southern senatorial district, Senator Bassey said, “Zoning is a moral and equity-based question and resolution passed by the PDP caucus.

“One leg of that resolution was zoning the gubernatorial seat to the North in 2015. Now, the 2nd leg is zoning the seat to the South and this must also be implemented.

“But, the South does not depend on zoning and I do not depend on zoning. I am ready to match anybody from anywhere regardless of their zone. I have the guts and the grassroots support in every community and every zone across the State, to run the gubernatorial race. I have what it takes.

“Zoning is about equity and a moral persuasion, which I believe is now due to the South. But if other zones feel otherwise, I’m prepared to contest at the primaries and general elections against anybody.

“It amuses me to hear insinuations that the south is not prepared, the south is lazy, and the south is broke and does not have the financial muscle to run an election.

“After my consultations, if I decide to run, it will be with or without zoning. It will be based primarily on my record qualification and capacity. We will match anybody naira for naira, dollar for dollar. If they go to get money from Bill Gates to fight, we will go to Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in response. The next Governor will be from the south.”

When asked on his chances since he would be contesting as an opposition against a sitting governor from the All Progressives Congress, the Senator said his performance would speak for him.

“As I had earlier said, if I decide to run, my record qualification, capacity and unparalleled empowerment programmes within the state will speak for itself, regardless of the opposition.

“I have the state’s blueprint and I know where and how to turn the fortunes of our dear state around, if given the mandate. I implore my supporters across the State to be calm. I will continue to engage every stakeholder I need to engage,” he said.