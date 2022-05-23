2023: Senatorial aspirant tasks APC on peaceful primary

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress(APC) National Assembly primaries, a leading contestant for the Ekiti North Senatorial Seat,Chief Segun Ajibulu has charged the party leadership to guide against any negative tendency that could mar the image and peaceful conduct of the exercise.

The aspirant who was hopeful of emerging victorious in the contest, said all political indices favoured his emergence as the party candidate for the position.

The APC stalwart also expressed confidence in the ability of the party leadership to organise a free, fair, credible and acceptable election where the most popular candidate would emerge.

He made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in his Ipao-Ekiti country-home at the weekend.

Ajibulu, a United States of America (USA) Tax expert said the positive disposition of the critical stakeholders in the area of his Senatorial ambition had renewed his hope of clinching the ticket of the party ahead of other contestants.

The Pro-democracy activist, therefore, appealed to the delegates to make right choice by choosing him as their candidate for the red chamber’s slot in Ekiti North.

He stated that aside being eminently qualified for the exalted position, the principle of political fairness and balancing was another added advantage.

“Our leaders in Ikole Local Government area had made their position known to the party on the need to allow one of their own occupy the position this time around, since Ikole is the only area that has not been given the opportunity amongst the five councils areas in the district.

“In the last few weeks, I have been going round the senatorial district to meet with the people, particularly our leaders and delegates and the reactions have been overwhelming.

“What I would like to say in summary is that God has destined that this is time for Ikole to prosper, because there is no dissenting voice,” he maintained.

The Senatorial aspirant said “Mr President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, has said it emphatically that the rule of law and internal democracy must be allowed in all political processes in the party.”

