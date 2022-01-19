2023: Send APC packing, Atiku’s aide tells voters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to widen its consultation with a view to securing the votes of eligible Nigerians in order to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

The plea was made by the Director General Atiku – Online, Ambassador Aliyubn Abbas at the Inauguration of Hon. Ahmad Galadima as the Kebbi state director Atiku Care Foundation (ACF), held at the PDP headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

Ambassador Aliyu Abbas who was also the Special Adviser (SA) to Wazirin Adamawa, was received amidst pomp by the State PDP factional chair, Hon. Usman Bello Suru.

While enumerating the traits of Hon. Galadima, who doubled as the North West Director Atiku–Online, Ambassador Aliyu Abbas said, the ACF was established to cater for the less privileged indigenes with physical disabilities in every State of the Federation.

He assured the Kebbi State People of an all-inclusive administration having an energetic youth like Hon. Ahmad Galadima to direct the affairs of Atiku Care Foundation ACF and requested for their unflinching support and cooperation to succeed in the 21 Local Government Areas that constituted the state.

The Director General lamented over the raging insecurity cases and costs of food items which hitherto galvanized all and sundry into a disdainful life condition with none visible solution in the country.

These negative trends he said, required the unity of the electorate to ward-off APC governance in the 2023 nationwide polls and wipe away the immense difficulties it instituted in Nigeria from 2015 to date.

Ambassador Abbas also admonished Nigerians to accept the former Vice President Atiku, as a tactful administrator whose political sagacity, age and experiences override the existing presidential aspirants in the country today.

The Director General re-affirmed the stand of Wazirin Adamawa to salvage Nigerians and the youth in particular from the yoke of poverty and segregation.