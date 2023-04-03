2023 Sheroes Cup: Clubs get feeding allowance, accommodation as Dannaz, Eletu, others enjoy opening day victories

The opening day of the ongoing 2023 Sheroes Cup for Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Championship clubs, organised by Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) witnessed goals galore as all participating sides tested action on Monday April 3.

At the Old Parade Ground and Area 3 venues in Abuja, a total of four matches were decided with four clubs pulling kick-off victories, out of eight of them.

In the first two encounters from both group A and B, Delta Babes suffered a 1-3 defeat against Dannaz Ladies, just as Prince Kazeem Eletu edged Honey Badgers 2-1.

Later on, Imo strikers thumped Paul E football academy 3-0.

The match between Dream Stars and Nazareth Queens ended 1-0 in favour of the former.

On Tuesday, action will continue with Honey Badgers taking on Imo Strikers at Old Parade Ground Area 10.

At the same venue, Paul E will trade tackles with Prince Kazeem Eletu side later on.

Inside Area 3 playground, Dannaz Ladies will face Dream Stars, while Nazareth Queens battle Delta Babes thereafter.

Earlier, during a short kick-off ceremony with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) executive board member, Rt. Hon Margaret Icheen as special guest, RSDF President Barr. Paul Edeh underscored the import of the pre-season tournament.

He said, “It’s our desire to always provide this platform to enable clubs that might have recruited new players the opportunity to access them in order to get ready for the new season.”

Also speaking, Rt. Hon. Icheen while commending the initiative, reiterated the readiness of NFF to partner stakeholders in ensuring continuous women football development in the country.

Each participating club had received feeding allowance and free accommodation, courtesy of RSDF, with FCT Football Association secretary coach Haruna Ilerika as organising chairman.

At the end of the competition, winners are expected to smile home with at least N500,000, while runners-up and third best team will pocket N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

Sheroes Cup which transformed from Flying Officer’s Cup is in its 5th edition with mainly NWFL Premiership and Championship clubs taking part.

