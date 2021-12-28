2023: Shifting power to the South ‘ll consolidate federation – Masari ﻿

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has strongly supported the move for power shift to help consolidate the federation.

Masari made this assertion while speaking in an interview with journalists in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to him,” The constitution is made for us, not us for the constitution. Yes, the constitution did not say you must shift, so if you shift, have you violated the constitution?

“If you decide to elect a leader from any part of this country, have you violated the constitution?

“I still believe that, in my personal opinion as Aminu Bello Masari, as a principle, not as a law, until such a time when we have a stable polity, the rotation or shifting of power from time to time will help to consolidate our federation.

“This is my personal opinion. So my position remains the same, but I do believe as a person in power shift.”

On local government council elections in the state, Masari said the polls would be conducted in the first quarter of 2022.

He added that all necessary logistics and mechanisms needed for the election were already on ground to ensure a hitch free exercise in the state.

