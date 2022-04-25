2023: SOKAPU inaugurates political committee, harps on active participation         

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has set up a political committee (arm), with emphasis on inclusiveness and active participation in politics for all sons and daughters of Southern Kaduna.

Specifically, SOKAPU called on the people of the senatorial zone to embrace unity of purpose across the ethnic and religious divides in the pursuit of the development agenda of the area as the 2023 general elections beckon.

In a press statement issued by Professor Nigeria’s first Professor of Instructional Technology, Prof. Andrew A. Nkom and a veteran journalist, Mr Simon Musa Reef, Monday, the body traced the emergence of the political arm of SOKAPU to wide consultations, which led to selection of what it called “eminent experienced persons representing cross-sections of Southern Kaduna, in line with democratic decision-making tradition common to Southern Kaduna.”

It said, “Given the challenges that have over the years faced Southern Kaduna in the neglect it has suffered culminating in the current threat to its existence, the Committee recognizes the immediate need for restoring the self-worth of the people and especially in the youth for engendering unity of purpose along with need to promote political awareness in Southern Kaduna.”

Calling on Southern Kaduna people to actively participate in politics, the committee advised the people not to be left behind in “active participation in political activities towards good quality representation, pledging to take immediate and necessary steps to achieve the goal by embarking on public education and sensitisation in preparation for collaboration with stakeholders within and outside Kaduna state.

“The committee encourages sons and

daughters of Southern Kaduna who are interested and able, to feel free to join political parties of their choice and to enter the race for election or appointment into political offices,” the committee stated.

The committee is chaired by Prof. Andrew A. Nkom, with a renowned media practitioner, Mr. Simon Reef Musa, serving as secretary.

Members of the committee are Dr. Sale Pashi, Mr. Pius Mallam, Amb. Bulus Lolo, Mr. Ali Waziri, M. Yakubu Yahaya Kuzamani, Mr. Ishaku Shekari, Mr. Auta Mamman Buza, Comrade Rosi Elisha, Mrs. Juliana Joseph, and Alhaji. Bala Adamu.

Others include Mr. Nathaniel Hayab, Mr. Bulus Emishe, Mrs. Hannatu Sunny, Arc Ayuba Natsa, Mrs. Juliana Joseph, and Mr. Jacob C. Kaduma, among others.

The Political Committee was inaugurated on Monday, April 4 2022 by SOKAPU President, Hon. Jonathan Asake.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

