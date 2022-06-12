2023: Soludo hails Abia APGA for choosing Ibe as guber candidate   



Governor of Anambra state, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has declared that Abia desperately needed a world class technocrat and intellectual entrepreneur of repute of Professor Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe’s standing in order to move the state forward in the emerging political dispensation.

Soludo further said that Abians needed him to transform the state and enjoined all other governorship aspirants who contested with Professor Ibe to join hands with the governorship candidate to fast track Development in the state.

Anambra state governor congratulated Ibe for clinching the governorship ticket of the party in a free, fair and transparent primary election.

He also congratulated members of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia state for decisively electing Prof Gregory Ibe as governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking when he received a delegation led by Prof Ibe on a courtesy visit to him in the Anambra Governor’s lodge Awka, Prof Soludo commended the peaceful manner in which the Abia state APGA gubernatorial primary election was held, asserting that the successful outcome is indicative of the people’s desire and hunger for change.

According to Governor Soludo, APGA is the only political party in Nigeria that enshrined the concept of restructuring in her constitution and therefore remains the best platform to champion the much needed transformation of the entire nation.

He therefore enjoined leadership of the party to initiate strategic alliances and robust engagements with other like minded individuals, groups and organizations in order to reposition her and indeed the South East for greater participation in the act of national governance.

Meanwhile, the Abia APGA governorship candidate for 2023 election, Prof Ibe had earlier informed his host that he came to formally congratulate him on his assumption of office as Governor of Anambra state.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Abia state Chairman of APGA, Rev Augustine Ehiemere, some members of the party’s State Working Committee, Prince Emeka Okafor, Director-General of his campaign organisation and some directors.

