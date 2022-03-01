2023: South-east‘ll dump PDP over Atiku’s ambition, Ohanaeze threatens

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has warned that should the former Vice

President Atiku Abubaka secure the presidential ticket of the People’s

Democratic Party (PDP), the South-east will dump the party en masse.

This socio-cultural group therefore advised Atiku Abubakar to

honourably leave the contest for the South-east zone of the country.

A statement by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide,

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Tuesday, noted that Alhaji Atiku’s boastful

stance over winning the 2023 presidential ticket under the PDP has

decorated the former vice president as a desperate politician.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide appreciates the unity of purpose

demonstrated by the Middle Belt and Southern leaders, on speaking the

truth and establishing the fact that based on equity and fairness in

the spirit of one brotherhood (Nigeria) that 2023 should be

exclusively reserved for the Igbo, to halt the disintegration

adherents and factors threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria

beyond 2023.

“Ndigbo had expected that Atiku Abubakar should support a younger

person for 2023, especially after the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom

Wike openly denounced Atiku’s proposal for him to be his running mate

in 2023, is enough message and signal to him that 2023 is exclusively

reserved for a Southern President, and Atiku should search his

conscience and support an Igbo in the PDP primaries to avert a

disgraceful end of his political career.”