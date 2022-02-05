2023: South must come together to produce credible candidate – Bode George

A former Deputy National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has called on the southern zone of Nigeria to form an alliance in other to choose a credible candidate for Presidency come 2023.

George made the call in Friday during a consultative visit made to him by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

He said Anyim has the requisite character and competence to lead the country.

“You are a highly responsible character. You became the Senate President, the country’s number three citizen. You were in the federal civil service. You were Secretary to the Government of the Federation. So you have gathered experience, capacity, character, knowledge. I have no doubt in my mind that you will be a good leader.

“I want to tell you that my back is big enough to carry you. I wish you well.

“Our brothers from the Southeast must come together and have a direction. There must be no spoilers. By whatever parameter, what is good for the goose, must also be good for the gander.

George further advised Anyim to preach peace on his campaign tours.

“I know you as a first class planner. It shall be well with you,” he said.

Addressing George who is a founding member of the PDP, Anyim said, “One unique thing to watch out for in 2023 is that the children of democracy in 1999 are stepping in to take charge.

“On the surface, it may look ordinary but it is significant. I am one of the children of democracy. We want to advance the legacies you, the founding fathers of PDP and this democracy, bequeathed to us.

“We can rebuild and refocus this nation and advance the cause of democracy. The country must move forward as a united entity but on the three building blocks of equity, fairness and justice.

“I have come for you to show me the way, to carry me on your back across the bridge.”

Also, the leader of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), Gani Adams, prayed for Anyim and wished him well in his political aspiration.