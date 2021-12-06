2023: Southern govs entitled to their opinion, I’ll declare – Tambuwal

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has expressed readiness to declare his presidential ambition in the 2023 general between January and February next year.

Governor Tambuwal, who said direct primaries would be threatened by logistics and other related challenges, also declared that his fellow governors from the South were entitled to their opinion on zoning.

The governor spoke weekend at a media parley in Sokoto.

Tmbuwal, who recalled participating in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s primaries in Port Harcourt 2018, said he would soon commence consultations with relevant stakeholders while also intensifying prayers in that regard.

“You know that in 2018, I participated in the PDP primaries held in Port Harcourt and I thank God, I came second and several people are talking to me to give it a trial. At this moment, all I can tell you is that I am going to commence my consultations and whatever feedback I get with the prayers that I have been doing, then I will make my position known very soon,” he said.

When asked whether his intentions would be communicated to Nigerians by January or February, the governor said “somewhere along the line.”

On whether his ambition would not offend some of his southern friends based on the recent position of the Southern governors that the presidency should go to the south come 2023, Tambuwal said they were entitled to their opinion.

The governor also recalled moments at the House of Representatives during which the leadership tide turned in his favour despite zoning arrangements.