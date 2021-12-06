2023: Southern, Middlebelt groups root for youth president, governors

A Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA), an umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East, South South, South West and Middle Belt regions have vowed not to vote in any candidate who is not a youth as governor or President in 2023 general election.

COSMBYLA, in a statement obtained by Blueprint, explained that the decision to insist on producing a youth as the president of the country or governors of their respective states was because Nigerian independence was actualised by youth.

The statement signed Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, the President General, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders CSEYL, Comrade Terrence Kuanum representing Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents; Mr Shittu Waheed, Coordinator of the South West Youth Leaders Forum (SWYLF); and Mr Tito Zokumor, President of South South Youth Forum (SSYF).

“We wants youths who have the interest of the nation at heart to be elected Governors and President come 2023. Electing youths who have distinguish themselves in their various fields of endeavors remain the panacea that will bring our dear country out of the woods.

“Vibrant, visionary and energetic youths elected as governors and President will birth a new Nigeria and led the country to the promise land. The youths have the capacity to bridge the gap of leadership deficit, divisions, and ethnic hate that is a fly in the ointment and damper to the progress and development of the nation

“It is on record that when Nigeria was on the path of progress and development, youths were in-charge of the helm of affairs. General Yakubu Gowon was head of state at the age of 27. Dim Odimaegwu Ojukwu was 33 when he was in-charge of Eastern region. These leaders contributed positively to the growth of their regions and the nation at large.

“Of the truth, the nation feed well when young, energetic and vibrant young men and women were in-charge of governance and leadership positions. The nation’s independent that we are enjoying today was made possible by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Professor Eni Njoku and others who were youths at that time. The worked assiduously and fought gallantly to actualized our independence as a nation in 1960.

“When youths were at the helm of affairs, 524 dollars was exchanged at N1. And now that the youth have been relegated to the background and completely excluded from governance and leadership positions, 1 dollar is now exchanged for N524.

“The situation is really pathetic. We call on the youth to rise up and take the bull by the horn by coming out to take up leadership positions. The time to complain and murmur is over. Enough is Enough. We must take what is rightfully ours. The time is now,” they noted.

