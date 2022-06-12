2023 Southern Presidency: El-Rufai’s politics of consistent nationalism

“What is left when honour is lost?” – Publilius Syrus

The general impression about Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state is that of a “perpetual schemer”. This utter falsehood was religiously promoted by a section of the Nigerian media and unfortunately bought hook, line, and sinker, by some Nigerians. Lies repeated often, become the truth.

Before the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the strong rumour that Nasir El- Rufai, desperately wanted to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had gained fresh currency, but as usual, he hugely disappointed them. Even though El-Rufai is eminently qualified for the job, he had long killed the ambition, for the greater interest of Nigerian unity.

The attacks on El-Rufai, from the sponsored disinvite of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to concerted exaggerations of the security challenges confronting Kaduna state, were all politically orchestrated to demonise him and kill what was they assumed was a definite presidential ambition.

Hopefully, the media attacks, propelled largely by the 2023 presidential elections, will for now become quiet, until after the general elections, when jostling for positions will become more intensified.

Not even his unequivocal and principled support for power shift to the South, from 2019 to date, after eight years of Muhammadu Buhari, changed the narrative about El-Rufai. Only time, the faithful friend of the innocent, has absolved him of the falsehoods.

No doubt, El-Rufai’s principled stance on the 2023 elections permutations, refusal to contest, and strong support for power shift, confounded his demonisers, most of whom had over the years chosen to believe the very worse about him. Poor victims of a sustained campaign of mischief, of unscrupulous opponents, who, tragically, are the ones lacking in principles.

El-Rufai is highly principled. He is a man of integrity and deep conviction, qualities that were once again startlingly displayed, when without hesitation, he vehemently resisted the overture by the Villa forces (generals without troops), for him to join the presidential race. Some desperados would have jumped at the “opportunity” with both hands, coming as it were on a “platter of gold”, but El-Rufai outrightly rejected the offer.

Up till Saturday, June 4, 2022, the same “Villa forces” that convinced Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President, into throwing himself into the presidential race, maintained their pressure on El-Rufai, to join the race. At least the Villa forces, known for lacking in strategic thinking, were right that El-Rufai could pick the ticket on his own merit if he wanted the job.

Was it vaunting ambition that made Ahmed Lawan fall so easily for the offer, that has exposed him to political ridicule? In the North, it is common knowledge that the “Villa forces”, are highly unpopular, and lacked the political capacity to get even a councilor elected. The misadventure by Lawan will definitely make for an interesting research topic. Was he aware of the overture to El-Rufai to equally join the race? Why couldn’t Lawan resist the pressure, like El-Rufai did, especially as he had repeatedly assured Bola Tinubu the support of the senate?

To resist the persistent pressure, El-Rufai, at some point, fled to Dubai, until the completion of the screening exercise.

Even though Kashim Shettima was forced to apologise to the senate president, the several political mistakes of Lawan showed a worrying lack of capacity. Lawan had in an unforced error led the senate to exclude members of the National Assembly from taking part in the primaries as statutory delegates. He crowned his

infantile errors by entering the race with no advantage but all the disadvantages.

Though the Villa forces belatedly realised that Lawan, in Nigerian parlance, was a “bad market”, they however banked on Muhammadu Buhari forcing him on the governors, the total “controllers” of the delegates. But being a man of high integrity, the president refused to, and worse for the largely Daura provincial crowd, was the absence of an enforcer.

Behind the scenes, the Daura crowd are lions, but in the public, they are shy about their unholy schemes.

Ado writes from Kaduna.

