2023: Southern youths laud Arewa group for endorsing Udom



Youths under the aegis of Southern Youths For Sustainable Development (SYFSD), have applauded Arewa Movement For Actionable Change (AMFAC) for endorsing Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel, as a candidate for the 2023 Presidential election, saying it is a right step in the right direction.

Recently, AMFAC had thrown its weight behind the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel and asked him to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

However, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the spokesman of SYFSD, Edward Emosa, said the endorsement of Udom is a right step in the right direction.

“The numerous achievements of Gov Emmanuel Udom are finally being appreciated by people from various parts of the country. Such achievements should never go unnoticed. Remarkable achievements and great victories are carried on the shoulders of men with a vision and mission for a course which is greater than them.

“Over the years, Gov Udom has been doing great things for the people of Akwa Ibom State. Such a selfless leader must be enabled to take over the affairs of the nation in such a critical time. We the southern youths applaud the Arewa movement for actionable change (AMFAC) for their courageous move, despite the divide that has been a problem for decades in the country.

“It is such a great feeling to see that they can think beyond any sentiment and personal interest and reach out for a credible candidate; irrespective of where he is from. With such character, I believe that the unity of this country will be restored,” he said.

He, however, called on other Nigerians from different geo-political zones to call on Gov Udom to contest for the presidency; to replicate what he did in Akwa Ibom in the whole nation, recalling that the governor had shared the vision of his administration to construct the tallest building and another major project in the South-South and Southeast regions in his industrialisation agenda.