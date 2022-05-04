2023: Stakeholders purchase N10m forms for Rep

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan North Federal Constituency have purchased N10 million nomination form for Hon Musiliu Akinremi for continuation of his membership in the House of Representatives.

Spokesperson for the stakeholders and the youth, Alhaji Shina Alabi, told journalists in Abuja Wednesday that they raised the amount to appreciate the great achievements of Akinremi in the House of Representatives, in the last four years.

He explained that the lawmaker specifically secured employments for many youths in many federal establishments in the last three years.

He also said the beneficiaries of his kind gestures agreed to compensate him by raising the N10m to purchase the forms, to enable him to return to the House of Representatives next year.

He said, “I am here in company with the leaders of our party led by Hon. Akeeb Alarape, to buy the form for Hon Musiliu Akinremi, the member representing the Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

“Unanimously, all the leaders, stakeholders and the youths in the federal constituency decided to contribute money and buy his form based on his outstanding performances in the last three years.

“We contributed money among ourselves to obtain nomination and expression of interest forms for him.

“No fewer than 18 youths and many of our youths raised the N10m because of our conviction that he had performed creditably well and that is why we asked him to continue his good works.

“He empowered many youths of the area by facilitating training programmes on various vocations which had never happened before.

“He also facilitated employment for youths at many federal agencies. There are some of our youths who now work at the Federal Roads Safety Commission, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Directorate of State Service, among others.”

Alabi added that Akinremi had also renovated several primary and secondary schools in the area apart from introducing new primary health centres and the town hall that he built.

He said, “The youths started the process of contributions and the leaders had to join them to complete the money with which we bought the form.”

Akinremi’s senior legislative aide, Tayo Adeyemi, said the federal lawmaker was not there to collect the forms from the stakeholders because, “he is in Oyo state to meet all the aggrieved members of the APC in the state in order to dislodge the sitting government.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

