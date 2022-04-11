2023: Stakeholders want Nguroje to contest for Senate

Major and critical stakeholders of Taraba Central Senatorial Zone, Taraba state, under the axis of Taraba Central Peoples Assembly, have made a clarion call on the chairman of the board of Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Honourable Babangida Nguroje to contest the 2023 senatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) so as to consolidate on his landmark achievements when he held sway as deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

The group, whose delegation cuts across the five local government areas of Taraba central senatorial zone, made the request in Nguroje, the ancestral home of the forner deputy speaker with a commitment that his candidature will ensure victory for the party, given his favourable disposition and experience in legislative matters.

The delegation did not mince words when they moved for a 5,000-man march to stamp their endorsement and confidence that Honourable Nguroje possesses all the qualities of a good leader and should be given the opportunity to serve his people in higher capacity as senator.

The NIPC board chairman, who was unavoidably absent on the occasion, was represented by Honourable Inuwa Kabri, who assured the crowd that their message will be passed across to the former deputy speaker promptly.

Responding, Honourable Kabri thanked the delegation for identifying a committed servant-leader in Nguroje, whose humility and favourable disposition in ensure that the yearning and aspirations of his people are always met.

He maintained that as a former deputy speaker, the act of lawmaking for the good of his people and Nigeria as well as capacity to lobby for the benefit of his senatorial zone and state at large won’t be in any doubt and urged the people to continue with the advocacy.