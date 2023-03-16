2023 state assembly election: Imo CP assures residents of adequate security

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has ordered a strict enforcement of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba’s directives to continuously mop up illicit arms/ammunition to stem down the tide of insecurity in the state.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, on behalf of the CP, he said, “the CP has mandated Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Team Commanders to embark on intensive visibility policing, intelligence-led, stop and search, Operation Show of Force with other sister security agencies across all major/feeder roads of the state.

“The command, having done a comprehensive appraisal of the security measures put in place during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, has emplaced enhanced security strategies to ensure that the state House of Assembly election slated for 18th March, 2023 i.e. Saturday, is more peaceful and secured.

“In the same vein, the command wishes to reiterate the strict restriction of all forms of vehicular movement from 12am till 6pm of 18/03/2023, across all major/feeder roads within the state.”

