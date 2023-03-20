2023 state assembly elections: APC clears 26 LGAs in Imo, PDP, LP kick

Up to 26 candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 2023 State Assembly elections in Imo State have been declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Imo State, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu, Sunday, she said APC won in 26 out of the 27 state constituencies of the state, adding that the 27th, Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency election was declared inconclusive.

From this result, about six APC lawmakers have been re-elected.

They include the deputy speaker, Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Nwangele; majority leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Owerri West; Chigozie Nwaneri, Oru East; Eddy Obinna, Aboh Mbaise; Kennedy Ibeh,Obowo; and Dominic Ezerioha, Oru West.

However, candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) who claimed that they won in different constituencies have rejected the results and petitioned both INEC and the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Those who spoke to Blueprint correspondent said the ruling party merely went to the various collation centres, with security agents, including the Ebubeagu Security Outfit and upturned the results to their favour, claiming they had the real results from the polling units.

The elections were characterised by incidents of violence, ballot paper snatching, abduction and molestation by security agents and politicians.

In one of the incidents, Imo state deputy speaker allegedly shot a party agent on the election day.

