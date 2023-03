The Sultan of Sokoto, and the president general, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has sighted the moon for the commencement of Ramadan by the Muslim faithful.

This was disclosed in a short statement shared on social media on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

It reads, “Sultan Announced the new sighting of the Ramadan Month to commence Tomorrow Thursday March 23-3-2023.”

