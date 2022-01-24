2023: Support group gives Tambuwal 30 days to declare for president

The North-East Amalgamated Association for Tambuwal 2023 on Sunday issued a 30-day notice to the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to declare interest on 2023 or they would seek legal action against him.

President of the amalgamated association, Ayuba Karofi, announced the notice at a meeting with coordinators and other stakeholders of the association held at Reinsurance House, Bauchi.

Karofi explained that, in view of Tambuwal’s track record of achievements in the nation’s political system, the association will force him to contest for presidency for the future of the country.

He pleaded with Governor Tambuwal the association described as the most qualified to lead the country after President Muhammadu Buhari to accept their call to join the forthcoming presidential race.

“We are here for our meeting to discuss on the ways of forcing His Excellency, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto to run for presidency come 2023, and we have agreed today to issue him with a 30 days ultimatum to declare interest or we should take him to court.”

“As you know, Tambuwal during his tenure as speaker of the House of Representatives, made positive contributions at ensuring unity, integrity, peace and justice in the country. Now as a governor of Sokoto state, he has also made giant strides in the areas of education, health, security, rural and urban development as well as youth and women empowerment,” the group stated.