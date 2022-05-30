2023: Suspension of RMAFC chair ridiculous, holds no ground – Aide 

The Chief Press Secretary to former Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, Mr Obinna Udenwe, Monday, said the alleged plot by the Ebonyi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to suspend the governorship candidate of the party will not stand.

This is even as Udenwe described the plot as a hoax.

In a statement, Mr. Udenwe said the suspension plans by Governor Dave Umahi and APC chair, Mr. Stanley Emegha, is ridiculous but beats every known rule and guideline as contained in the APC constitution.

The statement reads: “We have heard plans being orchestrated by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi and the State APC Chairman, Stanley Okoro Emegha to suspend Engr. Elias Mbam, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the just concluded APC gubernatorial primary in Ebonyi state.

“This is not only ridiculous but beats every known rule and guideline as contained in the APC constitution, as amended.

“After the APC primary of Thursday 26th May 2022, the Governor and the Chairman had a meeting in the evening and concluded plans to suspend Engr. Elias Mbam. This we thought was mere rumor until Sunday, 29th May when there was an announcement on local radio by one Mr. Unachi Christopher inviting Engr. Mbam to a meeting at his ward by 8am of Monday 30th, knowing that it is impossible for Engr. Mbam who is in Abuja to return to Ebonyi before 8 am.

“This issue has become a subject of a pending court case and the principal actor, Mr. Christopher Unachi, was duly served with the court processes today, Monday 30th May 2022, by the bailiff of the Ebonyi State High Court.”

