2023: Tajudeen picks Kogi Central PRP senatorial ticket 



Alhaji Abdulkadir Tajudden has emerged winner of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Senatorial ticket for the Kogi Central senatorial ticket.

Tajudeen emerged the winner by affirmation during the primary election held at the Federal College of Education, Okene, on Saturday, January 4.

The election was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Dr Emmanuel Saeeid, said that 83 delegates from Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori-Magongo, Okehi and Okene local government areas were accredited for the election.



He added that four votes were invalid while 79 votes was counted as valid votes and declared Abdulkadir Tajudeen as the winner of the primary election having polled all the 79 votes.



“By the power conferred on me as the chairman of electoral committee and the returning officer of Kogi central senatorial primary election on the platform of PRP, I hereby declared Alhaji Abdulkadir Tajudeen as the senatorial candidate of People’s Redemption Party for 2023 general election,” he stated.



Addressing the party supporters after his victory, Tajudeen promised to prioritise human development, empowerment of widows, orphans, the less privileged and provision of quality education and health in Kogi central senatorial district if given the mandate to represent the district at the national assembly.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

