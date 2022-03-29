2023: Tambuwal calls for unity among PDP members

Sokoto state governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called for unity among stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to enable them win the 2023 presidential election.

He made the call Tuesday in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, when he paid a consultation visit to party’s stakeholders in the state for his intention to run for the presidential election come 2023.

He said working together as one indivisible family is all what the party needed to realise its goals come 2023, believing that the party has to come back to rescue the country.

He said he was on consultation to Nasarawa state with the view to aspire for the presidency of the country come 2023, to rescue Nigeria from what he described as total mess that the ruling APC must have put Nigeria into.

Tambuwal said PDP must be strategic and deliberate in coming up with formula for winning elections in 2023. Saying that APC has failed Nigerians, and must come together to rescue and reposition on the right track.

Similarly, former Senate President Anyim Paius Anyim was at the Nasarawa state PDP secretariat to solicit for support of the leadership and delegates of the party in the up-coming party presidential primaries.

The Nasarawa state PDP chairman, Mr. Francis Orogu, described both Tambuwal and Anyim as men with capacity to run the country. He said the aspirants must come together in the interest of the party and make sure that whoever picks the ticket wins the election.