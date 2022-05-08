2023: Tambuwal meets Taraba PDP delegates, laments insecurity, bad leadership 

Sokoto state governor and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Saturday, said he has garnered enough experience as former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives and two-term governor of Sokoto state to lead Nigeria as president come 2023.

Tambuwal, who stated this in Jalingo during a parley with delegates of the People’s Democratic Party in Taraba said he has all the credentials needed to lead the country.

He stressed that for a leader to succeed, he must be fair, just, respectful and be equitable.

He maintained that competence, capacity and good character are required for a leader to provide leadership to the citizens.

“Nigeria needs a leader that can work for 24 hours daily and harness all the abundant resources in this country for the good of the people,” he said.

According to him, nepotism and inequitable distribution of resources is at its peak under the present APC federal government-led administration.

He lamented that the APC-led government under President Buhari has divided the country that took the founding fathers years to build.

