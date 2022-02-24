2023: Tambuwal Presidency ‘ll restore sense of oneness, patriotism, secure Nigeria – Group

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, a group, Tambuwal Consolidation Team (TCT), has assured that if elected as President, Sokoto state Governor Aminu Wazirir Tambuwal will restore sense of oneness, patriotism and provide security for all.

TCT declared that Nigeria needs a focused, innovative and decisive leader to lead the country to the path to sustainable development.

The group lamented that Nigeria has been seriously divided by political forces/interests who are manipulating and exploiting the nation’s fault lines for their interests.

It warned that “desperate moves by the political forces/interests, the group warned, may lead to a divided Nigeria if not arrested.

The group, which said these in a statement Wednesday by its National Coordinator, Buhari Dasuki and National Secretary, Fabian Okoye, vowed that it will deploy all its energy, time and resources to reach out to Nigerians to key into the Tambuwal 2023 Project.

A Tambuwal Presidency, the TCT confidently assured, will “restore the sense of oneness, patriotism and unity in Nigerians”.

Continuing, the statement read, “Our youths are frustrated, afraid of the future and feeling betrayed by the political leaders.

“The leadership at the national level has been uninspiring, indecisive and lacking strategic thinking and focus.

“Nigeria is in urgent need of a new direction; Nigeria needs a focused, innovative and decisive leader to steady the country and place it on the path to sustainable development. We can confidently state that he (Tambuwal) embodies all the qualities we need in a Nigerian President for this challenging time.

“Governor Tambuwal has traversed the legislative and executive policy spaces. He led the House of Representatives as Speaker at a very turbulent period in the history of Nigeria.

“He restored the prestige of the Legislature and was responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians. “His legislative experience will come in handy if he becomes President.

“We are in an emergency. The President must work closely with the National Assembly to quicken the resolution of our key national challenges. Time is not on our side.

“Governor Tambuwal is a steady hand. He has shown that he is capable of providing strong, progressive and steadfast leadership. His record in the House of Representatives is unassailable.

“Governor Tambuwal is an acclaimed bridge builder and unapologetic unifier. He is in a good position to deploy his skills and warm disposition to bring our people together”.