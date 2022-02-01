2023: Tambuwal represents tomorrow Nigerians expect, Nigerian Youth Union declares



The Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) has declared support for the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, saying the governor represents the tomorrow Nigerians expect beginning from 2023.

Although the former Speaker, House of Representatives is yet to declare to contest presidential election in 2023, but Nigerian Youths Union emphasised that the age of his ideas, his real age, leadership skills and experience, make Governor Tambuwal an asset to Nigerian youths.

In a statement signed by the national President of the union, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, made available to Blueprint Tuesday in Abuja, said with the strong stature of his mental, physical and moral capital, the union described Governor Tambuwal as “the greatest gift to Nigerian youths.

“Permit us, therefore, to state from the outset that in the person of the current Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, we have found a rallying point and standard bearer to effect the take-over of Nigeria leadership. Tambuwal represents the leaders of tomorrow that youths have always been promised.

“We have looked at the many big names and great personalities that have so far declared their intentions to contest for the 2023 Presidency on various political parties. We have seen grand fathers, political godfathers and big time political actors.

“However, out of the entire lot of mostly expired and recycled leaders, it is our well considered view that Governor Tambuwal stands out, especially having shown leadership and garnered requisite experience in the Legislative and Executive arms of government.

“As the outgoing Governor of Sokoto State, we are excited that Tambuwal, who is also a lawyer by profession, has began consultations to throw his hat in the ring for the post of Nigeria President come 2023.

“We regret to note that young people of this great nation have been disconnected from governance, simply because the outgoing President, General Buhari, overlooked the youths in the belief that his fellow gerontocrats are all-knowing.

“However, we take solace in the President’s promise that 2023 is the year of Nigerian youths. As such, we have fine-tuned our strategies and reviewed out tactics to ensure that the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election is decided by the Nigerian youths.

“We have resolved to cast away the pain and scars of the #EndSARS uprising and invest our positive youthful energy in enthroning a youth minded Presidential candidate, who shall, in turn, involve youths in governance.

“We make bold to state that whoever is as old as Nigeria should, in the interest of his personal dignity, excuse him or herself from the 2023 Presidential contest.”

According to the statement, all these above-65 leaders contributed in many ways in making Nigeria the poverty headquarters of the world, where more that 14.5 million Nigerian children lack access to quality education and healthcare.

“At 56, and having served as Speaker of the 306-member Nigeria House of Representatives and currently in his second term as governor, Barrister Tambuwal has demonstrated capacity to integrate young people into governance and public decision-making processes.

“Interestingly, among the 36 state governors in Nigeria, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (AWT) is the only governor that appointed a youth, in the person of 31-year-old Bashir Gorau as state Commissioner for Youth and Sports.”