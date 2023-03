After much backlash for her outfit at the 2023 Oscars, Nigerian Musical star, Temilade Openiyi, who is professionally known as Tems, has reacted.

The Grammy Awards winner was a nominee at the 95th edition of the Oscars Award, on Sunday March 12, 2023.

While reacting to criticism, Tems shared more pictures of herself at the event, with a caption “Ooops” which signifies unbothered.

