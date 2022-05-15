2023: The big plan – Radda’s new picture of Katsina

BODE OLAGOKE, in this piece, takes a look at the game of wit and the struggles for the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina state and the blueprint as presented by Alhaji Dikko Radda.

Regarded as the political stronghold of the North-west region of Nigeria, Katsina state, with 35 local government area braces up for the most dynamic governorship election contest in the history of the state as associates and loyalists of incumbent governor Aminu Masari lock horn in a fiery battle of wits to determine who emerges the next Chief Executive Officer of the Hospitality state.

The political dynamics of Katsina state has, no doubt, rendered the 2023 governorship election to be both a tricky and an interesting one.

Considered as the political fortress of President Muhammadu Buhari, a native of Daura, all eyes is expected to be on who becomes the next governor of the state as well as how the process plays out.

This is even made more interesting due to the fact that as it stands now, none of the five aspirants who have indicated interest to succeed the incumbent governor, Aminu Masari, appeared to have gotten the nod of the governor.

So far, five close associates and loyalists of the governor are locked in the battle to pick the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the governorship seat with opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They include the immediate former Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa; the deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu; the Director-General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, the immediate former Budget and Economic Planning Commissioner, Faruk Jobe; and the immediate pasy Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank, Ahmed Dangiwa.

Of all the five aspirants contesting the governorship seat of Katsina state, Alhaji Dikko Radda, appears to be advantageously placed above others.

Aside from Radda being the favourable aspirant given his vast experience in the public sector, the fact remains that Katsina state is in need of someone who can build on the solid foundation laid by Governor Masari for the betterment of the future of the people.

To achieve that will requires somebody with a good grasp of the knowledge of how to combine both the state and national opportunities and challenges. Someone who can set a strategic goal with realistic objectives which can be implemented within the next 4 years.

As the SMEDAN boss, Radda, has such impeccable resume and experience. As a politician, Radda has come a long way with the governor.

Recall that he was a youth mobiliser and one of the most connected grassroots supporters of Masari since 2007. When governor Masari became governor in 2015, he allowed Radda the privilege of participating in selecting his officials.

In 2007, Radda sacrificed his seat as a local government chairman after he disagreed with then governor Umaru Yar’adu’a over the choice of his successor, between Mr Masari and Ibrahim Shema.

Radda was the Chief of Staff to Mr Masari before the governor proposed him to President Muhammadu Buhari for a federal government appointment and he got the SMEDAN job. In 2014, when Mr Masari was the deputy national Chairman of the APC, he helped Mr Radda to become the national welfare secretary of the party.

At the height of a power struggle in 2015 between Katsina-based and Abuja-based APC politicians, it was said that Radda played a key role in convincing President Muhammadu Buhari that Masari was on course. His promoters said Radda’s intervention was critical to the defeat of the Abuja-based politicians.

The new picture of Katsina state

While speaking on his vision for a new Katsina, Radda said he will focus on building the future of the people of the state by utilising what he called the BLOCKS framework: Budget, Laws, Organisations, Communities, Knowledge and Security.

Efficient public sector

Radda believes the public sector is responsible for the performance of every government. He believes they bring with them experiences from past administrations and are usually in the best position to support new visions and policy objectives.

Radda’s cardinal goals as governor of Katsina

He would establish a Bureau of Public Administration under the office of the Governor to pilot new ideas and assist the civil service in reforming for the better.We will focus on training and up-skilling public servants to ensure that they are ready for the future through a College of Public Administration designed to offer academic qualifications and certification of competence.

Also he would Improve the welfare of public servants to meet their basic needs and provide incentives.

Qualitative education

Radda believes education is the key to future of any generation as a result he has promised to focus on providing quality education for the children and also building vocational skills in young adults to allow them attain gainful employment.

According to him, the SMEDAN boss said, “We will implement the following: Introduce model secondary schools where the best students from each local government are awarded scholarships, expand primary education through community-based learning. Increase spending on teacher training and learning support systems.

“Provide a Universal School Management System with biometric enrolment capabilities and child education tracking features. It will also track the performance of schools and inform investment in education.Work with UNESCO and other agencies to promote education in the state.”

Social Welfare

It is a basic fact that every government needs to invest in the social welfare of its people. Radda will do the same with a strategic alignment to his vision for the future. He will implement the following:

Develop a social care system that rewards people when they participate in community-based objectives.

Use Conditional Cash Transfers to boost the local economy through local content purchase programs.

Focus on social impact investments in partnership with multilateral agencies.

Assign a social benefits number and profile for all beneficiaries.

Remodel the Islamic schools to include Math and English with certification programs.

Quality Healthcare

As the governor of Katsina State, Radda administration’s health program will focus on rebuilding and equipment existing facilities with a focus on diagnostics and infant care.

He will implement the following:

Use public private partnerships to provide high quality healthcare to our people.

Focus will be on operation and maintenance of specialist hospitals.

Renovate and equip primary healthcare centres.Launch a state-wide drugs procurement system to ensure affordable and genuine medicines.

Launch micro health insurance to help with common diseases including malaria and typhoid.

Agriculture Development

Agriculture being a major source of income for the people of Katsina State, Radda will leverage on existing gains to industrialise agriculture along the entire value chain.

He will implement the following:

Revive extension services and workers to help with farm productivity.

Aggregate farmers and help them mechanise through shared equipment schemes.

Invest in processing and storage to reduce waste and increase manufacturing value added and income of our farmers.

Provide new technologies to help improve yield.

Source of funding through existing CBN and multilateral programs for agriculture.

Integrate with the national agricultural value chains.

Security

There is no doubt that the effect of insecurity is far reaching and includes loss of lives and livelihood.

It leads to food shortages, inflation, school dropouts, and many other challenges.

To address security, Radda’s administration will implement the following:

Introduce community-based approach to keeping track of people in geographic locations and gathering security intelligence.

Support unarmed vigilantes with training, vehicles, and communication tools.

Provide the police with rapid response vehicles with counter-attack measures.

Use economic incentives and employment to reduce idleness. Launch psychologically driven programs to reduce banditry and improve reporting of illicit activities.

Conclusion

In the final analysis, as a tested and trusted administrator, Radda plans to run an all inclusive and collaborative roadmap for building the future of Katsina state and its people.

He also revise and update the state’s roadmap with current conditions as he leads the transformation agenda.

The priority of his government, according to him, will be the people and its roadmap will place people first at all times.

He will work with the Local Government Areas to ensure a synchronised vision. He will engage the federal government and multilateral agencies to further the building project for the people of Kastina if the powers that be will allow him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

