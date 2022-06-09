2023: The task ahead for the electorate

Following the completion of both states and national levels primary elections of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the country, we can say, so far so good.

It is pertinent to note that winning elections is not a do-or-die affair because democracy is system of government where some minority group of people are elected by the majority with a view to represent them when it comes to matter of their legitimate rights and previleges.

These rights include, provision of health care, education, portable water supply, security, employment opportunities, electricity supply, roads, food security and entire human development both socially and economically.

This is the right time for Nigerians particularly the electorate to be reminded on the need to know their civic responsibility and be ready to participate fully in the forthcoming general elections in the country, that is to say, they should not hesitate in turning out collectively and en-mass to exercise their civic right during election come 2023 in the country.

However, their civic responsibility should also not to be in vain, meaning, they should be extra careful in electing the right people whom they have hope and confidence that they will do the needful through good governance for the betterment of the entire citizens of the country.

The electorate should also bear in mind that, they should not vote for region, religion, tribes but vote for the right people regardless of their region, religion or tribal inclinations during the upcoming general elections.

There is need for illegible voters who are yet to collect their permanent voters cards (PVCs) and those who are yet to register at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within their respective domains across the country to be steadfast and ensure they get their voters cards PVCs as the registration exercise is still ongoing nationwide by the commission.

My reason for the above call is, it is only those who have permanent voters cards, PVCs, that have the right to vote and it is our weapon to kick out those who do not perform well or misrepresented us in government and choose those we have confidence that they will do the needful through good governance for our betterment in the next general elections in the country.

Time has come when we shall eschew tribe, religion, parties or regional differences but concentrate on those who performed well towards the development of our great nation regardless of his or her position in the country as contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

Nigeria is one of the countries in Africa where insecurity has been a major challenge. They include Boko Haram, banditry and other forms of criminalities, which have been ongoing for over a decade. However, we are supplicating to Almighty Allah the Omnipotent and Most Merciful to bring us leaders who have zeal and courage to contain the ugly trend we have been experiencing irrespective of which party, region, religion or tribe they belong come 2023.

In my own opinion, both Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinibu and the rest of the minority parties presidential aspirants are Nigerians but we are hoping and praying for Allah to bring whoever is ready to save our country from the current socioeconomic predicaments that Nigerians are currently facing for the betterment of the entire nation regardless of their region, religion, tribes or parties.

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria, may Almighty Allah the Omnipotent and Most Merciful bring us positive and right leaders who will save Nigeria and Nigerians from imminent collapse.

Sanusi Muhammad Adam,

Burdugau G’, Malumfashi local government area, Katsina state.

