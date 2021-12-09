2023, the youth and drug abuse

Drug abuse is one of the health-related problems among Nigerian youth and has been a source of concern to education stakeholders. Its social implications to undergraduate students cannot be quantified.

Drug abuse is a global health and social problem with distinct conditions and problems that vary locally. The use of psychoactive substances among adolescents and youths has become a subject of public concern worldwide due to the fact that it contributes substantially to deliberate or undeliberate harm/injury. Drug abuse, addiction or trafficking has a universal effect that transverses across socio-economic, cultural, religious, and ethnic boundaries.

Despite the efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to stem to the tide in Nigeria, there has been a consistent spate in the number of cases of drug abuse, especially, among adolescents (10-25 years of age).

Experimentation with drugs during adolescence is common in Nigeria. At this age, there are desire to explore many things due to several factors like curiousity, peer pressure and to relieve stress. Using gateway drugs, especially, alcohol and tobacco due to early exposure, increases the risk of using other hard drugs later.

Some adolescents experiment and stop or continue to use occasionally without having negative complications. Others develop addiction that makes them move into more dangerous drugs and causing significant harm to themselves and possibly others – family and community.

Many factors have been identified to be responsible for drug abuse among young people. They include experimental curiousity, peer pressure, poor socio-economic condition and the need for extra energy for daily activities, among others. Also, several theories have been propounded to explain why people abuse drugs. Such theories include personality theory, which says that people with low self esteem and poor impulse control are at higher risk of drug abuse. However, the learning theory says that drug abuse occurs as a result of conditioning, social or instrumental learnings.



Drug abuse is a global phenomenon found in most countries of the world among youth. Although, it covers various age groups, it’s mostly common among youth of 18 – 35 years of age. A total of 100 structured questionnaires were distributed to the respondents, followed by one-on-one interview to establish a relationship between what is in the questionnaire and responses from the interview. It has been found that youth age 18 – 25 years were more in number in terms of drug misuse. Unemployment and low level of education also play a role in drug abuse. Males are more in number than females in drug abuse misuse due to cultural and religious reasons. Memory losses, school attendance, difficulty in concentration, poor performance are some of the educational consequences of drug abuse. Parents must keep watchful eyes on the movement of their children and their peers.



Drug abuse is becoming a serious problem. The cause of the alarming rate of the abuse, especially, among the youth can be traced to the high unemployment among the youth, the frustration of highly qualified students not having access to further education and the general economic situation in the country. Marijuana has been identified as the major drug of abuse among the youth in Ghana. The age of incidence of abuse of marijuana is relatively low (10 -12 years) and experimentation has been found to be the main reason for the start of the abuse.

The rate at which drug abuse is on rampage in the society these days is quite alarming and it is seen in every nook and cranny of every society. Though it is not limited to the youths alone, it is more rampant among the youths.

It is promoted by the movie and music industries due to the fact that hardly can one watch a movie without finding scenes where drugs are being abused. Musicians also abuse drugs to conquer stage fright and suppress stress. These days, some youths are found in broad day light abusing drugs in the streets while many of them have become mentally unstable because of the act.

As the 2023 general elections draws near, it’s necessary to curbing this ugly trend. Parental monitoring has been the most effective way to slow the expansion of drugs in family situations.

School drug prevention programmes serve a valuable purpose in first time users aged 12-17. Schools with strict compliance rules and counseling support have been successful at reducing usage.

The National Institute Against Drug Abuse (NIDA) has found that gains resulting from community drug prevention programmes far outweigh the financial investment by the community.

Programmes should address all aspects of drug abuse. This includes underage use of legal drugs such as alcohol and tobacco, illicit street drugs, inhalants and the inappropriate use of legal drugs such as prescription and over the counter drugs.



These programmes must also be tailored to the specific needs of the audience. Having specialised programmes for different genders, ages, cultures and ethnicities only make the programmes more effective. Parental monitoring and supervision are critical for drug abuse prevention. These skills can be enhanced with training on rule-setting; techniques for monitoring activities; praise for appropriate behaviour; and moderate, consistent discipline that enforces defined family rules.



Reducing the supply of illegal substances has included efforts aimed at destroying crops, crop substitution, prosecution of big scale traffickers and substance dealers, and reduction of substance availability in the streets. Abuse of psychotropic and narcotic medicines with a dependence potential has been controlled through medical prescription and the application of specific regulations for the production and distribution of medical drugs and their precursors. Medical education has a crucial role to play in reducing the availability of prescribed substances for abuse.

Regulations on drinking and driving have also proved to be efficient. Measures such as lowered legal blood alcohol limits, that might include zero tolerance for young drivers, random breath testing and sobriety check points are also supported by evidence. Server intervention programs, that might include training staff and managers to identify and stop service for intoxicated patrons and handle aggression more effectively, have shown a moderate impact where implemented. Early treatment interventions, including mandatory treatment for recurrent drinking drivers, have also proved to be effective measures in the decrease of alcohol-related consequences, reducing costs for the individual, the family and the society as a whole. Regulation of promotion most common in the mass media, such as advertising bands or control of content in the advertisement, have shown to have some effect if enforced and monitored. Education and persuasion, including alcohol education in schools or universities and warning labels, have shown to change knowledge and attitudes but have no sustained effect on drinking. The best results are achieved through integrated policies.



Demand reduction can be accomplished through special programs aimed to modify those factors which make individuals vulnerable to substance experimentation, continuous use and dependence, as well as to promote protective factors in the individual and the environment.



There is enough information available to orient efforts to prevention of substance abuse. Psychiatrists can play a crucial role in developing suitable practices for prescribing medicines with the potential for dependence. Treatment of early onset mental disorders, screening for substance use with their patients and providing advice can help reduce the burden of the problem. Despite the advances in the field, there remains an urgent need to develop more efficient prevention strategies, while particular support should be given to multidisciplinary research including the evaluation of intervention programmes. Better prevention strategies can be derived from learning more about how experience modifies the brain and the interdependence between genetic vulnerability and development, especially among children and adolescents exposed to substance use.

Shuni writes via [email protected], 08035114465