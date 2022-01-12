2023: Tinubu best for Nigeria – Group





Barely 24 hours after the declaration of his presidential ambition for 2023, a political interest group, Progressives Solidarity for Asiwaju (PSA) has described the former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the best material for the job.

The group on Wednesday led by its Director of Budget and Finance, Hon. Ibrahim Idris said their aim of drumming support for Tinubu was to consolidate of the gains made so far.

Idris stated that Progressives Solidarity for Asiwaju, (PSA) was formed to garner support of Nigerians for the actualisation of Tinubu’s aspiration to become the President with the aim of repositioning the polity and governance of Nigeria.

He informed that the Convener of PSA, Chief Ibrahim Emokpaire, who he described as an astute and seasoned politician in concert with other political bigwigs has successfully set up PSA in 36 States, including the Federal Capital Territory.

His words, “Asiwaju is not just a robust politician but an unusual phenomena and strategist per excellence. His antecedents in politics and private life are intimidating. Nigeria needs an unrepentant Progressive, a visionary with the penchant for impactful deliverables.

“Nigeria needs a builder, a People’s Person, an achiever, a human capital developer to take her out of the current quagmire and build on the gains of President Buhari’s government.

“Asiwaju Tinubu’s pedigree and achievements are clear and measurable. He has the political will and capacity to turn our land into an Eldorado within a short time”.

He said PSA was committed to ensuring that Tinubu wins the primary election in APC and ultimately win the general election come 2023.

Also speaking, PSA National Deputy Organizing Secretary, Mrs. Charity Iliya, said the majority of women and youth were ready to work tirelessly towards actualising Tinubu presidency given their numerical strength.

