2023: Tinubu best man for the job, says Daduut



Senator Nora Daduut of Plateau South, has congratulated Sen. Ahmad Bola Tinubu, for clinching the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

Senator Daduut in a statement, Friday, in Jos described Tinubu as the best man for the Job .

Prof Daduut described Tinubu as a man who had toiled and sacrificed far beyond any other politician in the struggle to ensure civilian rule, which the nation and its teeming mass of people are witnessing today.

She said with Tinubu’s victory, APC stands a good chance of retaining power in 2023, noting that Nigerians across the board recognize his contributions to our nation’s development.

“I congratulate our national leader His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your victory at the APC 2022 special convention for presidential primary to be the flag bearer of our great party.

“I urge all our party members and Nigerians to rally support for Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come 2023 because he has been tested and trusted ,his good works in Lagos state as governor says a lot”, she said.

She said they would continue to pray for APC and Tinubu’s victory come 2023, while foreseeing that Nigeria would progress in Africa.

She lauded Mrs Oluremi Tinubu for her support to her husband at all times.

Senator Daduut further pledged to work to ensure that the APC presidential candidate emerged victorious at the polls.

“I am confident that the people of Plateau South senatorial district would support you and ensure you emerge victorious at the polls,” she added .

