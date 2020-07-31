2023: Tinubu/Dogara ticket mere rumour – Buni



Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state on Thursday described the purported Bola Tinubu/ Yakubu Dogara ticket for presidency in 2023, as mere rumour.

Governor Buni had led the former Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, to see President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday following which the Bauchi-born lawmaker, who represents Dass/Bogoro/ Tafawa Balewa federal constituency announced his defection from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) the next day.



But Buni, who is also the Chairman APC caretaker and emergency national convention committee told BBC Hausa in an interview monitored in Kaduna that 2023 was not the immediate concern of the party but how to reclaim the Edo during gubernatorial election.



According to the former APC national secretary, his committee was focused on settling all rifts and unifying all aggrieved groups and persons in the party to ensure that APC have smooth rides in the 2020 Edo and Ondo states gubernatorial elections as well as other subsequent elections.

“You know you can’t stop people talking, in fact rumour thrives in a democracy. That is not even our concern for now. Our concern is to further unite the party,” he said.



Buni, who is now in charge of the APC, stated further that the ruling party will spring surprises in the Edo gubernatorial election come September.

He said sceptics would be surprised as the ruling APC will coast to victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo state.