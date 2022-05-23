2023: Tinubu in Borno, Yobe pledges unity, stability, security

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader and 2023 presidential aspirant, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured delegates from Borno the parties’ primaries, if elected as next president of Nigeria, he would exploit all the natural endowment and potentials God has blessed the state with and resuscitate the Lake Chad Basin irrigation farming and fishing; which are the major occupations of majority of the people of the state.

He also pledged to ensure that peace returns permanently to the state by tackling insecurity and all other crimes, including the 13-year-old Boko Haram insurgency, which has bedevilled the state and region.

Tnubu, who stated Sunday evening while addressing APC national delegates from Borno who assembled at the Multi Purpose hall of the Government House Maiduguri reaffirmed his commitment to overhauling major sectors of the country towards stabilizing the economy, creating job opportunities and revitalizing major ailing industries in addition to improving the roads, aviation and railway facilities among others.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state wished him success in his political ambition and prayed God to give Nigeria a credible and capable leader that has the heart of Nigerians and Nigeria to take it to greater heights, address the teething security and unemployment as well as electricity problems of the country.

Zulum also thanked President Buhari for his support and concern to the people and government of Borno state while wishing all the aspirants success in the scheme of things.

The National Coordinator /DG, Asiwaju 2023 Presidential Campaign, Senator Kashim Shettima, described Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the most suitable and qualified candidate to rule this country among all the aspirants having sacrificed a lot and contributed immensely to the survival and stability of the party right from the cradle to its infancy and maturity stages obediently.

