2023: Tinubu media network inaugurates regional coordinators

The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Tinubu Media Network 2023 (TMN23) has said it would commence the inauguration of coordinators of geopolitical zones across the country beginning with South-East zone next week.

The CWC has Mr. Ebi Ozegbe as chairman, Mr. Austin Ebipade, secretary while other members are Mrs. Peace Sinclair, vice chairman, Mr. John Odhe, Publicity secretary and Mrs. Joy Bello, treasurer.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman and secretary and made available to Journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Already, the group has inaugurated its South-south chapter leadership which is as follows: Mr. Ebilade Pereowei, Bayelsa state, Mr. Dagogo Jamabo, Rivers state, Mr. Osagie Osaruyi, Edo state, Mr. Efe Oghale, Delta state, Mr. Emmanuel Ekanem, Cross Rivers state and Mr. Udo Iniobong, Akwa Ibom state respectively.

Speaking after the inaugurationm, TMN chairman of the South-east chapter said, pragmatic steps would be taken to swiftly inaugurate the South-west, North-east, North-central and North-west geopolitical zones to mobilize support for the realization of Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential ambition in 2023.

Mr. Ozegbe also hinted that the coordinators of the Zones would in turn inaugurate the TMN in their various states, local government areas and wards to actualize its aims and objectives of mobilizing the grassroots and all Nigerians for their next president.

According to him, the former Lagos governor has the best credentials and is most suited to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

He posited that Tinubu’s track record is intimidating and cannot be matched, even as it is on record that he served two terms as Governor of Lagos state where he effectively run the state during the period of zero allocation from the then federal government under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Also, he rose astronomically to become the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), through his political acumen and sagacity with which he won back all the PDP states to the APC in the South- west.

The TMN chairman, was emphatic that Tinubu had built and made leaders across the North and South divide in the country, adding that it only behove on Nigerians to return back the goodwill of the country by paving the way and launching him into Aso Rock as President in 2023.