 2023: Tinubu meets Nasarawa delegates, begs for votes

Former Lagos state Governor and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday met with the Nasarawa state delegates.

He appealed to them to support his presidential ambition.

He said that the unity, progress and development of Nigeria irrespective of tribal, religious and geopolitical locations would remain his ultimate goals when he becomes the president.

Tinubu who spoke during the visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule and other party leaders of the APC at the Government House in Lafia said, “I appealed to you to support my presidential ambition by voting for me to clinch the party’s ticket at the forthcoming primary election.”

He said that if elected as president in 2023, education, agricultural and tackling insecurity would remain his cardinal objectives.

Tinubu insisted that he has track records, experience, training and the vision of changing the nation from its current poverty status to prosperity.

He said together we will stand to defeat terrorists, banditry insecurity and poverty

“I am focused, I know the way to end poverty, I know the road to get our children to be educated and fed well, I know the way to stop the strike in the University and upgrade salaries and all of that arguments.”

Responding, Governor Abdullahi Sule said Nigerian were yearning for a candidate who understand what Nigeria needs in order to reposition the country.

He said with Tinubu he is confident that it will be achieved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

