2023: Tinubu, Northern elders deliberate on Muslim-Muslim ticket

Presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told leaders of thought in the northern part of the country that his South West Yoruba people will not mind a Muslim – Muslim ticket.

Addressing some elders of the North some during a meeting in Abuja, arranged by his longtime friend, Senator Abu Ibrahim, Tinubu said they should leave the task of convincing the Yoruba to him if selected by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to carry the banner of the party in the 2023 elections.

However, the issue of who will be his running mate became a contention as the elders told him flatly they will not accept a Christian northerner to be his running mate.

Tinubu promised to pick a Northwest politician, who will be a Muslim, while a prominent politician and former governor asked him how that will be taken in the South.

Tinubu told his guests that the South East and South South, who are largely Christians, will not matter, saying that it is the South West that could raise issues, but he will manage that.

Tinubu argued that the vote of the North West, North East, some largely Muslim states in the North Central as well as South West, were enough to make him president.

“All I need is your support. Leave the rest to me, I will handle it,” he said.

However, the northerners were not convinced by his assurance as no regime in the country since independence has governed with both head and deputy as Muslims.

However, one of the northern leaders present at the meeting said, while this is true, the time is different from now as there are all manners of tensions in the land and the security of the nation is fragile.

“If anybody does that now it will be like deliberately setting the country on fire. The IPOB issue is still raging in the South East, young elements are restless in the South West and calling for Oodua Republic, while banditry, Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgency have enveloped the North. Why would anyone want to add religious crisis to it?

“Only a non patriot will experiment with this. I told him my mind. This will not work. Let him accept this or not, but I won’t be part of the effort to set Nigeria on fire,” he said.

It is believed that come February, the APC will hope to pick a Muslim Chairman from the North Central part of the country as Muslim aspirants for this position are already emerging from Niger, Kwara and Nasarawa states.

If Tinubu, therefore, emerges as APC candidate and picks a Muslim candidate from the North West, it means all of the important positions in the party are held by Muslims, to the exclusion of Christians.

Part of the argument of the pro -Tinubu elements is that this has happened before when the late billionaire Muslim, Aare Moshood Abiola, selected Alhaji Babagana Kingibe as his running mate .

