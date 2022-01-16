2023: Tinubu plays politics without bitterness- Makinde





Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has declared that only the best is good enough at this particular time for Nigeria as a nation.

Gov Makinde stated this in Ibadan on Saturday while receiving the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, into the Oyo State Government House, Agodi.

The former governor of Lagos was on condolence visit to the state over the demise of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The governor said ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023, it is glaring that Nigerians in general wants the best for the country, adding, “as politicians, we may fight, struggle for political positions, but power can only come from God and He gives it to whomever he likes.”

“Let me also use this opportunity to wish you well in your political quest to govern this nation. We want the best for this country and only the best is good enough at this particular time” he said.

Gov Makinde added, “I want to welcome you to Oyo state. We are really grateful for this visit. This is the year political parties will elect their candidates towards the election that is coming next year. So, what this has demonstrated to us is, you stood for politics without bitterness”.

“During this political season, you may have to question yourself on why you need to come to the Government House because people might have another interpretation to it. But you sent a message across to me and I was delighted to host you in Ibadan.”

The governor recalled, “we lost two traditional rulers almost in quick succession. First, it was Soun of Ogbomoso land, and we were planning for the burial when the Olubadan of Ibadanland also joined his ancestors. We were still in the middle of that when former Governor Akala also died. I can see that in Oyo State, we try to take politics out of what we call ‘Omoluabi”.

“We really thank you for this visit and want to let you know that we have taken proper notice that you have risen above politics and all that is going around here to come and share with us at this moment that we are grieving. We say thank you.

Speaking, the APC National leader, said the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Soun of Ogbomoso and former governor Otunba Adebayo Alao – Akala would be greatly missed.

Tinubu stressed that the reign of the two prominent traditional rulers were peaceful and that they contributed to the peaceful atmosphere of the state likewise the late Governor Alao-Akala equally contributed immensely to the political development and the love radiating within the political arena in the state.

Senator Tinubu lauded Gov Makinde for ‘demonstrating good character’ as far as governance is concerned in Oyo state.