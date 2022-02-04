2023: Tinubu Support Organisation inaugurates Ogun exco

The leadership of Tinubu Support Organization (TSO) with the mandate to canvass for the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the executive members for the Ogun state chapter.

The inauguration ceremony, which was held on Friday at Oba Odeleye Park (Ori omi) in Abeokuta, attracted many party bigwigs across the state and witnessed the distribution of various empowerment items valued at N2 millon.

The empowerment, which was first of its kind of all the TSO at the state’s events, according to its organisers, was designed to mobilize the electorate for Tinubu.

The TOS director-general, Alhaji Suleiman Aminu, in his address, appreciated the Ogun state chapter’s efforts at taking the message of the organisation house-to-house across the state and urged them to take the inauguration ceremony as a formal way of spurring them to do more for Tinubu “as 2023 draws nearer.”

In his acceptance speech, the TSO state coordinator, Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, said: “As we all know, Tinubu being a founding father of the APC, has what it takes to lead the country to a prosperous future. Tinubu stands tall amongst other aspirants in the presidential race. I charge all the coordinators to be committed to achieving the set goal.”

Also speaking, the state’s deputy coordinator and a one-time commissioner, Bolaji Oyeleye, applauded the initiative and expressed gratitude for the honour to serve.

He said the inaugural exercise was an auspicious signal for TSO activities in Ogun state, stressing that no one would be left behind to ensure that APC as a party succeeds while Tinubu also succeeds as president in the 2023 general elections.

Other executive members were: Director of Administration, Akin Jojo;

director, New Media, Senator Oluwakayode Ajibola, including all the local government coordinators.