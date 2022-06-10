2023: Tinubu visits Bello, promises to work for Nigeria’s prosperity

About 72 hours after his emergence as the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to work for the country’s prosperity, if elected in 2023.

Tinubu made the promise Friday, when visited Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state at his campaign office in Abuja.

He also commended Governor Bello for mobilising the consciousness of the youth during his campaign.

Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by three governors – Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Bello Matawalle (Zamfara); and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and a former governor of Edo state and former national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In his remarks, Bello announced the collapse of his Presidential Campaign Council and donation of the building to the APC presidential candidate.

He said, “Today, I have collapsed my President Campaign Organisation. I am donating my campaign organisation secretariat to you. I’ve learnt a lot from the little lecture you gave to us. What elders see when they’re in the valley; the younger ones won’t see it.

“The exercise (convention/primaries) has come and gone. I will be on streets to lead the youths to ensure that we win convincingly. Never again will PDP lead this country. Thank you all my colleague governors for giving me the opportunity to learn from you.

“Senator Abdullahi Adamu ) APC national chairman) has never lost election and we will win the 2023 election. Our convention went well and peacefully.”

Tinubu ,who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing a level-playing ground for all the contestants during the special convention and primary, said, “The man of the convention, the man of democracy for that day is Muhammadu Buhari.

“Yahaya Bello is my son; you mobilised the consciousness of the youths in the county. You reminded us of what the nation wants to be. Today, we take a very good step to say we want to work for one united country that is concerned about prosperity. Thank you all members of Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation. You all made a mark, you were resolute.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

