2023 : Tinubu’s tenacity signposts victory for Nigerians – Alao

A frontline All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo state, Engr Oyedele Hakeem Alao, on Wednesday congratulated the former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the APC presidential primary election.

Engr Alao in a congratulatory message he personally signed and made available to journalists in Ibadan, said the emergence of the National Leader of the APC as the flag bearer of the party in the 2023 general election was a result of his tenacity and signposts a victory for Nigeria and Nigerians.

Alao maintained that the overwhelming votes gave to Asiwaju Tinubu by the delegates showed his acceptability by members of the party all over the country, and that he has the capacity to provide the needed leadership that would consolidate and continue to ensure the democratic gains and move the country forward.

Engr Alao while urging Asiwaju Tinubu to extend the hands of fellowship to other aspirants who submitted themselves to democratic exercise in the interest of the party, said Asiwaju Tinubu is a unifying factor in the APC who has the ability to ensure that members of the party close ranks and work assiduously for its victory.

The APC chieftain lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the enabling environment for credible primaries that produced the presidential candidate of the party, maintaining that the APC is in a better position to make the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) become history in the country.

“I join other teeming well wishers to congratulate the National Leader of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his deserved victory as the presidential candidate of APC in the 2023 elections”, he said.

Engr Alao added, “as a unifying factor who is best suited to bring Nigeria together rather than divide it, Asiwaju Tinubu’s victory who has all it takes to replicate the success he recorded in Lagos State as governor in every part of Nigeria is nothing but a hope for the generality of Nigerians, a balm to heal our wounds and a future secured for the country.”

Reinstating his commitment to work tenaciously for the success of the party in the coming elections, Engr Alao called on members of the party in Oyo state and the country as a whole to rally round Tinubu and come together for the victory of the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

