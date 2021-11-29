2023: TLF drums up support for Tinubu

A group, Tinubu Legacy Forum (TLF), has called on Nigerians to irrespective of tribe or religion support the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 for the social, political and economic development of the country.

The group said Tinubu has the best résumé to consolidate on the next level milestones of the Buhari-led administration.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the coordinator, FCT chapter of TLF Barrister Abdullahi Awwal Muhammad, said Tinubu is a bridge-builder with a great personality and mentality that recognises all and sundry.

He said, “He said as a group, like many well-meaning Nigerians, who are yearning for continuous development of this great country, and who also believe in the continuity of laudable projects and programmes of the present administration under APC, we believe in the leadership of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, as the next president of this country.

“We don’t have any other country other than Nigeria, and the security, wellbeing and development of its citizens is paramount to all of us. And we urged all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion to support Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 for the social, political and economic development of the country.”

“He is a personality with the political clout and national appeal to the various interest groups. And we believe he is the one that can consolidate on whatever achievements the Buhari government has made.”

Answering questions about concerns raised on Tinubu’s health, he said, “This health issue in relation to Tinubu does not affect his mental stability. He is an intelligent man. The only surgery carried out on him was on his knee and that did not affect his mind. Tinubu is sound and has the mental capacity to govern the nation.”

Speaking further, he said the forum will in the next few weeks embark on sensitization of communities in the FCT, to further acquaint residents about who Tinubu is and why they should support his aspiration for the development of Nigeria.

“We will also conduct environmental sanitation and health campaigns across communities in the six area councils of the FCT.

“As a man of the people, we believe that Tinubu’s presidency will usher in a more robust community participation in governance.”