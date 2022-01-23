2023: Town union warns community against money-bag politicians

Okposi Okwu Development Union (OODU), Ebonyi state, weekend called on people of the community to reject politicians that may want to entice them with money for 2023 general elections.



The newly elected President General of the union, Chief John Osi while addressing the people shortly after his election noted that money bag politicians have destroyed the nation’s democracy and urged the people not to support or vote for them in next year’s general election.



He advised the people to identify with political party of their choices but must be in popular party especially they want to contest and win elections.



Osi urged the people to get their voters card ready to elect the candidates of the choices in the general election.



He solicited for the support of the new leaders of the union and the entire community for peace unity and progress in the area.



in order to carry out their duties effectively saying that leadership is nothing without followers adding that the people need to be united in order to transform the Community and make the progress that is expected of them.



“We need your support. Leadership is nothing without the followers and I am very sure looking at the faces of everybody present here and those that didn’t come, we shall get your full support. And so, on behalf of other elected members, that we will do our ought most. We are going to do much more in our community.



“I want to let you know we have faced serious challenges as a community and first and foremost is Unity, that is the most important one. We need to be united to make the progress we are expected to make.



“I know people are expecting much from us in terms of unifying our community. If you are in doubt, these new group will make the palace, they king the pinnacle of authority in our community .We shall put all that happened in the past behind and move forward.



Chairman of Ohaozara local Government area, Mrs. Nkechinyere Iyioku expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the town union election.

