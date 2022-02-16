2023: Tricycle owners back Osinbajo for President

The tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) has thrown their full weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the 2023 presidential elections.

The association pledged their support for the Osinbajo presidency when the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) paid a courtesy visit to the leadership of the association in their office in Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The OSM delegation led by its national convener, Mr Badmus Olawale Liberty, and accompanied by the women leader Hajia Aisha Muazu and other members of the executive committee of the group were warmly received by the leadership of the association

The national chairman of TOAN, Alhahi Shehu Tata Sule, assured the determination of the association to work with the OSM towards achieving the goal of the group concerning the candidacy of Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

He stressed the need for the two bodies to establish a synergy and harmonisation plans which will in turn animate a solid support base for Osinbajo 2023 presidency.

He assured the group of the association’s readiness to put their machinery, energy and passion nationwide into this cause.

“We are encouraged and convinced to endorse Prof Osinbajo because of his patriotic approach to issues of national importance coupled with his competence, character, charisma, courage, sense of fairness and ability to make big decisions in the interest of all,” Sule said.

Responding, the national convener of OSM, Mr Olawale Badmus, commended TOAN for their passion and readiness to work with the OSM on this project.

“We at the OSM are prepared to embrace the association’s plans and incorporate them into the plans and programs of the group as partners in progress towards achieving a common goal in the interest of the masses of our country.

“The foundation of engagement and involvement laid at that meeting is beginning to yield results to the benefit of a cause that should interest every well-meaning Nigerian,” he said.

In her remarks, Hajia Aisha Muazu, OSM women leader expressed delight in the readiness of the association to be partners with the OSM.

“The involvement of TOAN in the Presidential election in 2019 contributed in no small measure to the electoral success of the current administration at the polls,” she said.