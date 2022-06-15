2023 Tsunami ‘ll sweep PDP away in Enugu – LP guber candidate





The Labour Party (LP), governorship candidate for Enugu state 2023, Barr. Casmir Agbo, has said that his party is seriously mobilising the people of the state so that they would vote out the ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agbo who stated this while addressing newsmen after a meeting he held with local government chairmen and secretaries of the party in the state on Wednesday, said that the Labour Party victory would be Tsunami that would shake PDP.

He said the party chieftains have been gingered to go out and work for the party in their local governments and wards to ensure that they wrest power from PDP.

He also said that he was working towards collapsing the ruling party and offer the people good governance.

The governorship hopeful however urged the people of the state to get their Permanent Voters Card, (PVC) to make sure that victory is assured.

Agbo further said when voted, he would increase minimum wage to N40,000.00.

He said: “I told the party chairmen and secretaries from the 17 local government areas of the state to go out and work for the party. A Tsunami is going to happen in Enugu state. I am going to replicate what Peter Obi did in Anambra state.

“Labour Party wants to emancipate the people from the shackles of poverty. We are mobilising to make sure that people get their PVC. I am working towards collapsing PDP in Enugu State.”

The legal luminary said though he is not a money bag but had confidence is in the masses who are suffering bad governance in the country.

“I am not a moneybag but I have the masses. The masses are aware that we are coming to develop the state and liberate them from bad governance,” he said.

According to him, people are coming into Labour Party because their presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is a man of integrity who would show accountability and transparency.

