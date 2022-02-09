2023: UBNI, others throw weight behind Pius Anyim

The United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UBNI) and other support groups comprising of S. E. Professional Anyim,Business Forum 4 Anyim ,Arewa Sai Anyim, Nyja Malaysian 4 Anyim, and United Mobilisers 4 Anyim, S/East Students for Anyim, Enugu for Anyim, S. E. Professional Anyim has thrown it weight behind Former Senate President Pius Anyim as the presidential aspirant ahead 2023 general elections.

The Coordinator General, United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UBNI) Mrs Nkoli Mkparu while receiving the groups in Abuja said that it was time for a south-east president to emerge.

According to her, the unity of mind and of purpose of very few patriotic Nigerians, who came together through shared believes and convictions, necessitated to the formation of the group now known as UBNI.

She said that UBNI held consultation and meetings across chapters, zones within and outside the group and visited some major stakeholders from different geopolitical zones.

Mkparu said that UBNi believed that Nigeria is redeemable, and is convinced that much more improvement would come her way as citizens work to usher in a new face in governance through the election of a credible President come 2023.

Mkparu said that at the group’s latest count, about 85 such groups had agreed to form an irrevocable alliance with UBNi with a multi-dimensional force across Nigeria with about two million members, operating in about eighty-five chapters across the world.

Also, the Zonal Coordinator South-South, Mr Finecountry Iyioku said that so far the only zone yet to be tested for presidency in a democracy was the South-East .

Iyioku said that Anyim was picked because of his record of experience as a former senate president and as Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF)which was the engine room of governance .

Other support groups present are Anyim we Want,Gombe 4 Anyim,Jigawa for Anyim, Plateau for Anyim,Kogi for Anyim,FCT for Anyim,Bauchi for Anyim,North say yes to Anyim ,Ebonyi Women 4 Anyim, Anyim Students support Group, Delta 4 Anyim among others.