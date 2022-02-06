2023: Ugwuanyi best man for the job – Sen. Nnamani

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, political leaders in the South-east geopolitical zone have begun a movement pushing for the candidature of Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as a presidential candidate.

Declaring him the best man for the job, a former governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani stated recently after consultation with stakeholders and political leaders including the Ebeano family that justice, fairness and equity demands that the Nigerian state allows the South east to produce the next president.

He stated: “Our leaders, including the Ebeano political family in Nigeria and in the Diaspora have consulted widely and seriously believe in the actualisation of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and president in 2023.”

Senator Nnamani who represents Enugu east in the Senate said that Governor Ugwuanyi as the PDP leader in the South east has an enviable record as a consensus builder with every segment of the society, adding that the governor is the architect of the political harmony in Enugu state.

Senator Nnamani said: “Governor Ugwuanyi is humane, tolerant and accommodating. All the traditional rulers, the clergy, workers union, the business community and the political class attest to his uncommon leadership qualities. No section of the state is marginalised or denied its dues.

“His successful handling of the PDP zoning arrangement assignment which brought peace among party faithful across the country is a testimony of his capacity to build consensus. He managed the assignment 100 per cent and blemish-free. He did this in days, thereby confirming his competence and arbitrage qualities.

“Governor Ugwuanyi’s relationship with the labour unions is unprecedented. No record of an industrial dispute with any workers’ union since he assumed office. He runs an open-door administration and all stakeholders are satisfied. He is the kind of leader Nigeria needs as president.”