2023: Ugwuanyi, Nwobodo, Nwodo, others unite for Enugu East

Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Enugu state, key political leaders have asserted that the zoning of the position to the Enugu East senatorial zone is irrevocable.

The incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, old Anambra state governor, Jim Nwobodo, former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Senate President Ken NNamani, former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani and his successor Sullivan Chime insisted that “it is the turn of Enugu East to produce the next governor in 2023”.

Senator Nnamani who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Sunday noted that “the principle of zoning of key political offices have been sustained in the state since 1999”.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani from Enugu east zone was the governor of the state from 1999 to 2007, followed by Sullivan Chime from Enugu west zone from 2007 to 2015, while the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from 2015 to 2023 is from Enugu north.

He commended the political leaders; Ugwuanyi, Nwobodo, Nwodo, Ken Nnamani and Chime for “their independent positions affirming the zoning principle as well as the turn of Enugu east zone to produce the next governor”.

Chimaroke Nnamani reiterated that “justice and fairness demanded that the zoning principle be respected by the political players in the state, stressing that “it has fostered peace and harmony while giving every zone a sense of belonging.”

Sen Nnamani described zoning as a major selling point of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state, noting that “it has ensured peace, balance and even development”.

He expressed hope that other political parties including All Progressive Congress (APC) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) will follow suit in upholding zoning and ceding their governorship tickets to the Enugu East zone.