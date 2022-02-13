2023: Umahi presidency ‘ll unify Nigeria, address insecurity – Arewa youth

Northern youths have endorsed Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state for presidency come 2023, noting that he has ensured unity of Ebonyians and Northerners in his state and would ensure unity and a secured Nigeria if elected.

Speaking in Kaduna on Saturday under the aegis of Arewa Youth Solidarity for David Umahi 2023, the Arewa Youth said Governor Umahi has made Ebonyi a safe haven for Northerners devoid of discrimination, harassment and molestation, noting that he has shown ability to manage people in a peaceful atmosphere without rancour or crisis.

Addressing a world press conference in Kaduna on Saturday, National Coordinator of Arewa Youth Solidarity for David Umahi 2023, Hon. Ahmad Gorumo said considering his antecedents as Chairman of South East Governors, David Umahi is a detribalised Nigeria, a man of integrity, a nationalist, and a dependable ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, hence they are ready to mobilise support for him across the 19 Northern states.

“As the build-up to the 2023 elections is gaining momentum, we Arewa Youth solidarity for David Umahi recognises the need for Nigeria to remain one, foster unity and cooperation among regional and ethnic divides and the need to respect the gentleman rotation of power come 2023. We also categorically state that power shift to South and particularly, South-East come 2023 will bring about justice and fairness in the country.

“We, Arewa Youth are throwing our unalloyed support to the candidature of His Excellency David Umahi as a detribalised Nigerian, a dependable ally of the North, a progressive who believes in the mission of our President Muhammadu Buhari and our great party APC. David Umahi has made Ebonyi state a safe haven for Northerners in the South East without discrimination and molestation.

“He has not enacted any anti-grazing law and he is the only Governor to accept the ranching proposed by Federal Government. He built a local state to modern state, turned Ebonyi to Dubai, he built international airport, 20 bridges, university of medicine and built modern market open to all. We believe if he becomes president he will empower the youth, he will bring unity and build Nigeria to a greater state.

“These and many other reasons have endeared him to the North and we believe he can rule this Country without discrimination to any zone. We Northern Youths will support him and have pledged to reach out to all stakeholders in the North and mobilise youths for his presidential contest come 2023,” the coordinator said.